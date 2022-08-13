Julia Buie, a soon-to-be sophomore at Wichita State University and Derby native, is living up to the state motto currently.
While there may be minimal difficulties to work through, Buie has taken “to the stars” after getting an internship opportunity with NASA this summer. The remote internship, which allowed her to work from the WSU campus, started in June and is getting set to wrap up on Aug. 19.
For the duration of the summer, Buie has primarily been working on a project regarding turbofan jet engine noise reduction – researching acoustics and learning about potential solutions before applying them.
Buie also got practical, hands-on experience testing those solutions – including making a trip to Notre Dame University with the WSU internship team for NASA and applying their possible solution on the advanced noise control fan housed there.
“We got to test an acoustic minor designed by our university,” Buie said. “We got to learn about that process and what it takes to run a test of such large scale, how to set it up and then the data collection.”
Currently, the WSU NASA internship team is working on processing and analyzing that data collected at Notre Dame.
Recommended by a mentor through the WSU NASA Jump Start Program – a research partnership – Buie was able to pursue the summer internship opportunity. She noted it appealed to her given the chance to further her education, while those efforts will also continue as part of Jump Start through the school year.
“I really like learning and innovation, so these opportunities just kind of stimulate that for me,” Buie said. “I’m going to be continuing with this work throughout the next semester or so, working on my NASA Jump Start work. We’re going to publish some of this work in a conference paper and present it at different conferences.”
Applicants for the Jump Start Program must be engineering, science or mathematics majors, with preference given to Aerospace Engineering students – which Buie is.
Based on coursework completed, Buie would technically classify as a junior, nearing entry into the post-college workforce. She said she sees the internship as a possible path to a job with NASA after graduation – depending on other opportunities – and is happy to have the chance to expand her education outside of the classroom and routine coursework.
“You’re just doing problems from textbooks [in class], but when you have internship opportunities and research opportunities you can really see how it benefits people and why it’s important,” Buie said.
Still having time to make her ultimate career choice, Buie knows the internship is a unique advantage and she noted she was grateful to have that chance – especially in getting to apply the team’s research in person at Notre Dame.
“We really got to see all of our work come together. Getting to see this massive test rig and getting to see our liner being put in it, tested and seeing the results come out, it was just a very exciting experience to get to see everything come together,” Buie said. “I’ve grown so much and learned so much from this opportunity, and so I’m thankful to the people who have believed in me enough to give me the opportunity to do this work.”