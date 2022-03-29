For Danny Ottaway, corn dogs and tilt-a-whirls are in his blood as the fourth generation of his family to own and operate Ottaway Amusement Company.
“Me, personally, I haven’t missed a season on the carnival circuit since I was 6 years old,” Ottaway said.
That will change this year, as the Derby resident (and DHS alum) is getting out of the carnival game and entering retirement after selling off his company’s rides at the start of 2022. He sold part of his stock to Kansas-based WEEE Entertainment and some to his niece, Laney Heiberg, with the two parties then forming a partnership – a move that was made official in January.
“It’s been in the works for a while. It wasn’t a spur-of-the-moment decision,” Ottaway admitted. “I’m at retirement age and, gosh, I just want to experience something other than carnivals. It’s all I’ve ever done my entire life.”
Part of the decision to sell to WEEE Entertainment stemmed from the fact that owner Chris Williamson’s grandfather and Ottaway’s father were partners in the carnival business during the 1960s. He has known the Williamson family his entire life and, as far as he knows, WEEE Entertainment now carries on the banner as the only Kansas-based company in the carnival industry.
Labor challenges, admittedly, played a role in Ottaway’s decision to step away. He noted it has never been easy to find employees willing to travel and work in different towns over the course of seven months. The current hiring market has only amplified those struggles.
Ottaway admitted he holds onto the good memories just as much, and will certainly miss those. While he won’t soon forget the grueling hours and flat tires on 103-degree days, the satisfaction of the customers has never been too far from his mind.
“People come out to have a great time, and I think I provided that for millions of people. That’s what I’ll miss the most,” Ottaway said. “The good part was entertaining people and putting smiles on people’s faces.”
The carnival company was started by Ottaway’s great-grandfather building miniature steam trains in 1944 and grew into a business that travelled all over Kansas and northern Oklahoma providing entertainment to families.
Derby families were among those, as Ottaway’s father and Pete Mendoza helped start Derby Days – with Ottaway Amusement involved throughout the festival’s entire lifespan. There are many similar traditions the company was a part of in other communities, some as long as 40 years, which Ottaway hopes will leave the company to be remembered fondly (like the former Joyland Amusement Park that his family built).
Shifting into retirement, Ottaway isn’t sure exactly what comes next, but retirement allows him to do “whatever I want to do.” He knows he’s not ready to just sit around and watch TV, but he has some time to decide where the next ride takes him.
“I’m retiring from the carnival business, but I probably won’t consider myself to be totally retired. I’m certainly going to have other irons in the fire,” Ottaway said. “All and all, it’s been a great ride. I’m ready to open another chapter.”