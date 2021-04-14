When Sondra Stieber’s arm was amputated three years ago, the former Haysville Middle School science teacher was appalled with the lack of prosthetic options for upper limb amputees.
“They gave me a hook,” the 56-year-old mother of eight and stepmother of two said. “It’s truly barbaric. It straps over your shoulders, you have to move it with the solar plexus of your other arm, it’s hot, it rubs sores on your body, and the only benefit you get is a hook that opens and closes with lots of work, so 90 percent of amputees don’t use them.”
Meanwhile, Derby quadruple amputee Julie Dombo, a Haysville Middle School teacher and counselor who had retired a year before Stieber started teaching, had been working to get insurance companies to pay for myoelectric and microprocessor prosthetic devices – i.e., robotic hands.
A school employee who had worked with both women visited Stieber in the hospital after her 2018 amputation and said, “I have someone you have to meet.”
“From the first time I met Julie she felt like a friend,” Stieber said. “She’s so amazing, so giving of her time, such a good mentor and role model. I think Julie and I both share a really positive outlook, so it’s been very helpful.”
Fast forward to today.
Stieber is now a cyborg, having returned to Wichita from New York a few weeks ago with a myoelectric hand that’s osseointegrated and has pattern-recognition software.
“That’s a big mouthful of techno-talk there,” she laughed, “but that’s what makes me a cyborg.”
Osseointegration involves hollowing out the bone in the arm or leg and implanting a metal rod. The bone grows into the porous surface of the metal and becomes a permanent part of the body, and the prosthesis can attach to the implant. Stieber is only the second person in the U.S. to have the procedure on her arm.
A sleeve with sensors on the inside is worn around the upper arm and picks up nerve signals as they travel from the brain down the arm to the microprocessor in the full-functioning hand with opposable thumb – allowing Stieber to move it with her mind.
Dombo, 66, who was shot during an attempted robbery at the Derby AT&T store in 2015, has been the impetus for getting Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Kansas to cover myoelectric and microprocessor prosthetic devices for fully insured major medical group health insurance plans.
“Sondra’s hands are state-of-the-art,” Dombo said. “They are where the future of prosthetics is going. This is not new-fangled stuff; this is stuff that amputees need and deserve.”
Dombo said that a bill from the Amputee Coalition that has been languishing in the U.S Senate since “probably 2014” says in part:
“Amputees deserve whatever makes them get back to whatever quality of life they can get back to – if they want to work, if they want to exercise, if they want to cook, whatever they want to do, they deserve a chance to get back to that level of independence.”
With a lack of federal action, the Amputee Coalition of America went to the states and presented training to amputees on how to get state bills passed. Dombo and her husband, John, attended in 2019, and she made it her goal to get the bill passed in Kansas.
With help from a lawyer/lobbyist who donated his time and an unwavering resolve, Dombo was able to get Blue Cross/Blue Shield to change its policy to cover group-funded myoelectric and microprocessor prosthetic devices beginning the first of this year.
“You have to be part
of the group plan, and Haysville school district was,” Dombo said, “and it was the one I was working on to get to pay for
Sondra’s [osseointegration] procedure.”
The insurance covered the osseointegration procedure for Stieber, but “when it came down to covering the hand, I did not meet the criteria,” Stieber said. Anonymous donors did pay the last $50,000 for the arm, but she has accumulated about $200,000 in medical bills.
Stieber will be the first to say that it is entirely worth it.
“My doctors are excited about my progress – they even did cartwheels,” she said. “They told me if I could reach a certain milestone by the end of the week, they would do cartwheels. I met that milestone the first day in therapy, so the doctor moved the table and let me video him doing a cartwheel.
“Knowing what the hand can do I sometimes feel frustrated that I can’t learn faster, because it’s going to take months of therapy, but as far as the progression is concerned, I’m meeting the milestones very quickly.”
Dombo turned 65 and went on Medicare in 2019 and Medicare won’t pay for microelectronics, “but with a lobbyist you could get them to keep paying to get yours fixed,” she said. “We’re working on getting Medicare to pay for new ones nationwide. If Medicare would do that, I think all insurance companies will.”
“I’m fighting for other people and that’s how I got Blue Cross/Blue Shield to change their policy, and then Aetna followed, and we’re hoping United Health will too.”
During her struggles to get insurance companies to pay for myoelectric hands, a vice president from Koch Oil and his wife who heard her story gifted her with the myoelectric hands she had been using in therapy at Peeples Prosthetics that cost $130,000 each.
“I was just shocked,” she said. “They walked up the stairs [of our home] carrying boxes and I said, ‘those are my hands, what are you doing with my hands?’ They couldn’t even write me off as a tax deduction – I’m not a 501c3,” she said. “So, I got my hands and I use them all the time.”
Stieber was recently accepted to be an advocate for the Amputee Coalition of America and has been “offered lots of speaking engagements.”
“I’m very interested in adult education and I think training teachers and prothesticists and getting the word out to medical folks that there is this new technology out there is important work,” she said.
“Between Julie’s advocacy in getting insurance approval and folks like me getting the word out there that better devices exist, it’s just going to revolutionize prosthesis for upper limb amputees. It’s going to make all the difference in the world.”