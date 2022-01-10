Leah Howell is no stranger to political office – at least tangentially – with her husband, Jim, serving as Sedgwick County Commissioner for District 5 representing their current home town in Derby.
Personally, Howell has not held an elected office previously, but that will change this week as she was recently selected to serve as interim representative for District 81 (including Derby) for the current session of the Kansas Legislature. She will fill in for Rep. Blake Carpenter, who is taking a temporary leave due to his obligations with the U.S. Air Force.
Howell was voted to serve as interim representative by Republican Party precinct committeemen and women for District 81 on Jan. 8 and officially sworn on as the 2022 session began on Jan. 10.
Given her work volunteering with the Sedgwick County Republican Party, role as president of Wichita’s chapter of Republican Women United and efforts as a precinct committeewoman, Howell has an investment in the political process. With her military ties as well, she admitted this seemed like a perfect opportunity to serve.
“We’re an Air Force family. Jim is a veteran who served in the Air Force, so obviously the both of us support our military families,” Howell said. “And we actually have very few military members, especially active, serving in the legislature. So, this is a really good way to support that and encourage that – by being willing to help them serve in their capacity by being willing to step in in the interim.”
Once Carpenter announced his leave, Howell said she started talking to him about the situation and potentially serving in his stead. Among local Republicans in District 81, Howell was the lone individual to pursue the interim seat as it was “workable” with her situation.
Going into the 2022 session, Howell said her first goal is to learn, admitting she has no grand plans of introducing legislation. Her primary objective is continue serving as Carpenter has and keeping the constituents of District 81 in mind.
“This isn’t about me as an individual. This is about providing services to the community and representing the people of District 81,” Howell said. “More than anything, I believe that an elected official is really about service. It’s about listening and being available when people call or send emails, answering them, talking to them, communicating with them and trying to assist them with government issues that they have or concerns that they have about legislation.”
Expecting issues on food sales tax, COVID response and more to come up in the 2022 session, Howell said she intends to do her best to get up to speed as quickly as she can and vote in line with the interests of District 81.
Serving in the interim for Rep. Carpenter, Howell does not expect the position to last past one legislative session (possibly concluding before the 2022 session ends). Even so, she is happy to get this chance to serve her community.
“I’m obviously passionate about politics and how that enables us to serve the community,” Howell said. “It means a lot to me to have the opportunity to serve in this way. I know I’m going to learn so much and I think the whole experience will be extremely interesting, educational and I’m definitely looking forward to it.”