The Dwight D. Eisenhower Excellence in Public Service Series has announced their new Board of Governors for the 2019-2020 year.
Among the new board members is Derby resident Leah Howell. Howell is the wife of Sedgwick County 5th District Commissioner Jim Howell.
The Eisenhower Series was created to help prepare Republican women to seek greater involvement in leadership, government, and politics. Since its inception in 2006, more than 275 Republican women have graduated from the series.
The organization’s efforts focus on enhancing the Republican Party by expanding the number of Kansas Republican women who serve in elected office, on boards and commissions, and hold key positions on campaign, political and government staffs.