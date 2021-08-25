Whether it is greeting people at a Derby Chamber of Commerce event, teaching children’s ministry for four hours Sunday mornings, or mentoring a woman in a crisis pregnancy, Lisa Woolsey will be putting 100 percent of herself into it.
The energetic, youthful-looking corporate trainer for Farmers Insurance has been an involved volunteer in almost every aspect of Derby for 30 years.
“When I am serving others, I am happiest, most fulfilled,” she said. “I would say it is who I’m designed by God to be.”
When Woolsey moved to Derby from Chicago with her parents in 1989 as a high school sophomore, she told them she hated it and was moving back to Chicago as soon as she turned 18.
“They just laughed and ever since then, guess who’s been here,” she said with a grin.
“I started volunteering in high school, was on student council, president of our SADD chapter, part of KAY Club, and did all the things to serve others,” she recalled. “I integrated really well because I got involved.”
As a young newlywed right out of high school, Woolsey was working at the then-First National Bank in Derby when she was asked to represent the bank on the Derby Days committee, to which she immediately responded with an enthusiastic “yes.”
“That decision changed the trajectory of my community involvement,” she said. “I started serving and planning the Derby Days celebration [for many years] and it opened doors for [other] opportunities to serve people. I’m designed to be a person who sees the need and says, ‘I can do that, I can step in, I can help here.’”
Over the years that attitude has manifested itself in innumerable ways.
While working for another bank, she was asked to represent Derby on the Communities in Schools Board of Directors.
“I met a lot of great people there,” she said, adding that she ended up working there as a full-time staff person.
Woolsey’s love of people and her ability to make connections are two of her strengths.
“My sister refers to me as a ‘people gatherer,’ someone who knows someone and you connect them because this person needs this, this person has that, and you’re able to connect people.” she said. “People matter … I genuinely believe people are good and relationships with people are worth it.”
Woolsey served as a Compeer mentor to a child at Cooper Elementary. The program connects K-12 students who are faced with social and emotional barriers with caring trained adults, to create meaningful, supportive relationships.
“I would go see him at lunch and then started spending Compeer time with him on weekends,” she said. “We just developed a relationship between us and our family [and] our kids saw firsthand what it’s like to include someone else who might be different than us into our lives.”
More than a decade ago, Woolsey had a traumatic experience that led her to establish a nonprofit organization reflecting her love for people and ability to make connections.
A divorced mother in her mid-30s, she found herself pregnant. Although she and the father decided on an adoption plan at the time, “when I placed [the baby] for adoption it destroyed me. I was broken, and because of that grief, God was able to use me” to ultimately co-found Saving Our Sisters (savingoursistersadoption.org), a national website “that connects sisters on the ground with women in crisis pregnancies to help give both the moral and financial support they need to successfully parent.”
Although she may sometimes work (by WebEx) extra hours at her job, the now remarried Woolsey has not slowed down her volunteering.
“I walk around thinking, ‘How can I help?’ With a mindset like that you see opportunities everywhere,” Woolsey said. “I might help with a baseball team today [she was on the founding Board of Directors of the Derby Twins organization] or selling raffle tickets for [a benefit for] airmen at McConnell or helping a pregnant mom tomorrow. But when you have the ability to step in and say, ‘Yes, I’d be glad to help you with that,’ it’s amazing the people you can help.”
Today, the woman who couldn’t wait to get back to Chicago some 30 years ago has a whole new perspective on Derby.
“I love my community,” she said. “I bleed green; I want to see all of us succeed.”