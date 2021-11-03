At approximately 2:21 p.m. on Oct. 18, 2021, a Chevy Silverado rear-ended a Volkswagen Bug at 2000 E. 63rd St. South. The driver of the Chevy Silverado fled the scene of the collision at a high rate of speed westbound on 63rd Street South. At 600 E. 63rd St. South, the driver of the Chevy Silverado lost control of his vehicle, crossed into the eastbound lanes of 63rd Street and struck a Buick Encore head on.
The operator of the Buick Encore, Anastasia Rooney (26) of Derby, died at the scene.
The operator of the Chevy Silverado, a 58-year-old male from Haysville, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. As of Oct. 27, the driver was still in the hospital. The operator of the Volkswagen was not injured.
Circumstances of the collisions remain under investigation at this time.