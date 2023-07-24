Amie Adamson, 47, of Derby, recently died from what authorities are calling “an apparent bear encounter” near Yellowstone National Park in Montana on July 22.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks authorities reportedly found Adamson’s body on Buttermilk Trail west of West Yellowstone, Mont., with grizzly bear tracks on scene. An investigation into Adamson’s death is ongoing.
Part of precautionary measures, the Custer Gallatin National Forest implemented an emergency closure of the Buttermilk area in the wake of the attack.
Adamson left her career as an English teacher in 2015 and began backpacking across the U.S. She wrote a book about her adventures on the 2,200-mile trip across the country titled "Walking Out: One Teacher's Reflections on Walking out of the Classroom to Walk America.” She had also substitute taught in the Derby school district between 2021 and 2022. She was reportedly working in Yellowstone for the summer and attacked by a grizzly bear while hiking.
“She was a free spirit adventurer that loved the outdoors, hiked, ran and explored. She died doing something she loved in a place she loved…,” Adamson’s mother, Janet, wrote in a Facebook post.