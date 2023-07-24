Amie Adamson
COURTESY

Amie Adamson, 47, of Derby, recently died from what authorities are calling “an apparent bear encounter” near Yellowstone National Park in Montana on July 22.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks authorities reportedly found Adamson’s body on Buttermilk Trail west of West Yellowstone, Mont., with grizzly bear tracks on scene. An investigation into Adamson’s death is ongoing.

0
0
0
3
0