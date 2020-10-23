The most recent exhibit at the Derby Public Library’s Gathering Space Gallery, “Exposed: The Art of Photography,” features 16 photographers from Derby and Wichita. The exhibit, which ends October 28, does not have a theme, leading to a diverse show that the library describes as “complex and vibrant.” It features wildlife, portraits, scenic environmental shots and more.
The show is the first joint exhibit between the Wichita Area Camera Club and the Derby Photography Club.
The WACC is a club that offers activities and educational programs for both film and digital camera enthusiasts. They meet on the second Tuesday of each month at Douglas Photographic Imaging, located at 2300 E. Douglas.
The Derby Photography Club is a newer group organized through the library’s Arts Council. They meet at the library on the first Monday of each month and offer camera tips, outside lecturers, photo critiques and more. Anyone interested in photography can join.
Individuals who don’t yet want to venture into public can get a look at the library’s art shows online on the Derby Public Library’s Facebook page.
Anyone interested in displaying their artwork in the library — regardless of medium — can contact Tami English at 788-0760.