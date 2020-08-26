Since Regina Willhight moved to Derby she has had a vision – a vision to utilize the resources readily available in the community.
In the midst of the current pandemic, an opportunity presented itself and Willhight decided to form the Derby Walkie Talkies – a group focused on staying active and taking advantage of the 25 miles of hiking/biking paths throughout the city.
“My vision was because we’re all going through hard times and the gym isn’t always safe – we don’t want to be touching everything – we go for walks. We walk the paths of Derby,” Willhight said. “We’re trying to fill them up. We have this inside joke that we own the paths of Derby now, because we are getting bigger.”
Previously, Willhight was part of a walking group in Wichita, but the commute was too much.
Organizing a walking group in Derby was always in the back of Willhight’s mind, and the timing with the pandemic just fit.
“I have always wanted to have something here in Derby because I know our paths are just gorgeous,” Willhight said. “We didn’t have anything like this here in Derby yet, so I thought, ‘well, I want to start it,’ and it’s taken off real nice.”
Back in May, Willhight set up the group’s official Facebook page to see who would be interested in going on walks. The first such walk was held in June and the Walkie Talkies have been meeting weekly on Saturday mornings since, starting at Calvary Baptist Church and walking anywhere from four to seven miles each outing.
Anyone is open to join the Derby Walkie Talkies, as Willhight said the group is intended to be as inclusive as possible. Some members have a fitness background, some may be looking for a starting point for routine workouts, but the shared motto is “no one left behind.” Willhight noted the group will do interval training about every mile while out on a walk, allowing those on a different pace to catch up and for the group to stick together.
Since the group Facebook page was formed, the Derby Walkie Talkies have had more than 150 members join. Not all of those will go out at once, but Willhight noted the group has regularly had double digits show up for the weekly walk.
Outside of the group meet-ups, the Derby Walkie Talkies was intended to foster relationships and help members find partners they could walk with through the rest of the week.
Not being from Derby, Willhight noted she felt a disconnect – like an outsider – when she moved here and a secondary benefit of the walking group was to take some of that feeling away for other group members.
“There’s a lot of people who are military and out of town here and not from Derby. We’re trying to get people who don’t have relationships here to build relationships, to get connected,” Willhight said.
For Willhight, those relationships go hand in hand with the idea of creating a judgment-free zone where every member can be inspired no matter where they are on their “walk.”
Given everything going on with COVID-19, Willhight understood that a lot of people might be stuck at home and not comfortable going to the gym. A walking group seemed like the perfect way to both get active outside and meet new people.
So far, the group has been well received from the public and new members alike (with members joining from Wichita, Mulvane, Rose Hill, etc.). Runners have joined from seeing the group out and about in Derby, and those who join keep coming back. Willhight hopes that continues so members can enjoy the community and relationships in a healthy way.
“I want people to feel like it can be fun to exercise and to get in shape and take advantage of the outdoors. Even in the cold weather, it can be hard, but we’re still going to bundle up and go,” Willhight said. “Rain or shine, we’re going to walk. We’re going to walk and we’re going to mingle.”
More information on the Derby Walkie Talkies can be found on their Facebook page.