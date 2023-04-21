The Derby High School Madrigals (shown in the first photo) and Derby North Middle School Millennium Falcons, choral groups from USD 260, both recently took top honors in their respective competitions. The DHS Madrigals received a Division I “superior” rating for their performance at the recent Big D Classic festival in Dallas, sweeping awards for outstanding performance, best in class and best in festival. Meanwhile, the DNMS group also received straight I ratings for its performance at the Frontier City Heartland Music Fest in Oklahoma. The baritone and soprano sections won medals for outstanding musical achievement, while the group earned a sweepstakes plaque and was awarded the Distinguished Performance trophy for being the judges’ favorite group of the day.
Derby vocal groups sweep competition awards
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
