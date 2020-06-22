Brought forward for review before the Planning Commission on June 18, Derby’s Vision 2040 comprehensive plan was unveiled as it enters its final stage of public comment — a key component in the eyes of the city.
Vision 2040 is intended to be a comprehensive plan for growth and development in Derby over the next 20 years. Trying to figure out where Derby — all of Derby — wants to be is a big part of that, with feedback sought on key principles of the plan focused on land use, transportation, parks, health, the environment, housing and community facilities.
City Planner Scott Knebel also noted that all of the plans from recent years (joint plans done with Wichita and Mulvane, the West End Development Plan, K-15 Area Plan, etc.) were factored into Vision 2040.
The needs and desires of Derby are being taken into consideration with the city’s newest comprehensive plan, though Knebel said there have been two primary changes since the city’s last such plan from 2006 — a focus on promoting mixed use development and an increase in active transportation/walkability.
Representatives from RDG Planning and Design, Charlie Cowell and Marty Shukert, outlined efforts towards transportation/walkability when discussing the Park2Park Cultural Corridor. The idea there is to begin developing an urban district that connects the two newest park investments in Derby (Warren Riverview and Madison Avenue Central parks).
Exploring that corridor, Cowell and Shukert highlighted the possibilities for mixed use residential areas at both ends as well as opportunities to enhance pedestrian crossings and make them safer — whether making Madison Avenue more bike friendly or possibly creating a crossing underneath the railroad tracks near the Warren Riverview entrance.
“We’ve seen so much family activity at Riverview park, but it’s always people driving to it,” Shukert said.
Beyond that, Cowell and Shukert also pointed to Kansas City and Boston as inspiration to create a “Derby Grand Tour” to connect all the green spaces in the city.
During previous periods of public input, the community voiced a desire to have “gathering places” in the community — and that is the idea behind the special development areas.
“These are really intended to be Derby’s town centers,” Cowell said.
Meanwhile, the mixed use development focus is intended to bring all of those ideas together, targeting transportation, housing and retail development in more concentrated locations.
Vision 2040, outlined and open to public input through June 30 at VisionDerby.com, is broken down by categories ranging from health and play to housing and neighborhoods to community and environmental image — with a number of possibilities for the community to consider.
One area in which the city and its consultants have already heard feedback is encouraging diversity — which Cowell noted is being taken into consideration.
“We know we need to make sure that we include that in there as far as encouraging and making Derby an inviting place for all types of races, ages and groups of people,” Cowell said.
Questioned about how technology factors in the plan, Cowell said that is intended to evolve with the community growth, while he also confirmed to commissioners that the potential 95th Street bridge project has been taken into consideration — addressed both in the transportation category and on the land use map.
Planning commissioners voted to receive and file a draft version of Vision 2040 and set a public hearing for July 16 before official adoption.