Derby’s local Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) post is now accepting applications for two nationwide scholarship contests.
The first, called “Voice of Democracy,” requires high school students to submit audio essays. The second, called “Patriots Pen,” is a written essay contest for middle schoolers.
Both contests ask essay writers to answer the question “What makes America great?”
The national first-place winner in the audio-essay contest will be awarded a $30,000 college scholarship, and the first-place winner from each state will win at least $1,000 and a trip to Washington, D.C.
In the middle-school essay contest, the first-place national winner will be awarded $5,000 and an all-expense-paid trip to the nation’s capital. The first-place winner from each state wins a minimum of $500.
Participants have until Oct. 31 to drop off their submissions at the Derby VFW Post on Baltimore Avenue.
More information can be found online at www.vfw.org/community/youth-and-education/youth-scholarships.
Entry forms can be printed online or picked up at the post.