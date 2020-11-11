KPTS recently announced the 2020 recipients of its Veterans Coming Home Salute awards, with Derby’s Terry D. Houck (Sergeant, Army Cavalry) being among this year’s honorees. Houck received the Distinguished Veterans Coming Home Service Award. He was one of six award recipients this year.
It was the sixth annual recognition of Kansas veterans who have demonstrated outstanding service to their country, fellow veterans and their communities. The traditional in-person awards ceremony was recorded this year and will be broadcast on KPTS at 3:30 p.m. on Veterans Day and 1 p.m. Nov. 15. It can also be viewed online at kpts.org.