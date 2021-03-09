A break-in reported at the Round Barn Ranch property (9445 S. Woodlawn) last week is currently being investigated by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, according to Lt. Benjamin Blick.
The break-in at the property just outside Derby city limits is presumed to have occurred between 11 p.m. March 2 and 1 p.m. March 3. Losses reported were less than $500, while the damage from the break-in totaled approximately $550.
Suspects are unknown at this time, but Blick said detectives with the sheriff’s office are investigating the incident with a number of other break-ins that occurred in the same time frame and general vicinity.
Other locations burglarized included Hillside Nursery, where a utility vehicle was reported stolen, and a residence in the 7500 block of E. 103rd St. S. No known losses were reported in the latter incident.
With the criminal activity in the area, Blick reminded individuals to be vigilant and encouraged them to report anything out of the ordinary.
“Don’t ignore things that look out of place,” Blick said. “Call your neighbors, ensure that what you’re seeing is legitimate and if it isn’t then certainly call us and we’ll investigate it.”