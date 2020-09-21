Derby Public Schools confirmed two positive cases of COVID-19 inside the high school.
A notice was sent to families on Monday morning, Sept. 21, as to who may have been near the confirmed cases. Additional sources confirmed the cases, which have also been identified as members of the football team, which sparked a wave of home quarantine for approximately 300 students and staff. These specifications were provided by the Sedgwick County Health Department and its guidelines for positive cases of the virus.
The news of the quarantine was first reported by Blake Chadwick of Panther’s Tale and Panther Publications.
After further investigation, Derby Public Schools announced that the Sedgwick County Health Department identified 94 students and/or athletes that were close contacts of the two positive cases. Those students will remain in quarantine. Those numbers include students in class, members of the JV/Varsity football team and the entire freshman football team.
The school district did cancel freshman and JV football games against Bishop Carroll on the 21st. However, further cancellations, including varsity football, were avoided due to the investigation of the health department. That helped determine who and when the confirmed cases may have come in contact with other students and athletes.
USD 260 said it will use the following protocol when providing information to confirm positive COVID-19 cases. They will first contact those who are directly affected and identified as a close contact. They will then inform individuals who may have been in the same vicinity.
Carlson also indicated that the district will not do mass emails in the event of a positive case(s).
“Those identified as a close contact of an individual with a positive case [will] be notified as well as the classroom of the individual,” she added.
A report from the Derby High School student newspaper states that the Derby High School football team will be entering a mandatory two-week quarantine (through Oct. 1) after two individuals associated with the team tested positive for COVID-19.
The players, managers and coaching staff will all be part of the quarantine and the Panthers’ homecoming game on Friday – their first scheduled home game of the season – is still scheduled to be played and has not been changed at this time.