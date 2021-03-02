A Derby resident with three health science majors was awarded a scholarship by Wichita State.
Sarah Buie, who is majoring in health science, psychology and health science management, is one of six students to be awarded $4,000 from the Sherr Scholarship Program for the upcoming 2021-2022 academic year.
Each year, all departments in the College of Health professions nominate one student for the Sherr Scholarship Award.
Buie was also selected in 2019 as one of three students to receive the Harry Gore Memorial Scholarship, worth $64,000. She was chosen out of 607 candidates.
Information about the Sherr Scholarship and other College of Health Professions scholarship opportunities can be found at www.wichita.edu/chpscholarships.