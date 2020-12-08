The Kansas Leadership City recently announced its 2021 Leadership Transformation Grant partners – with the city of Derby (government sector) one entity being awarded.
Every year, KLC provides grants to civically engaged organizations across Kansas to participate in the KLC Path, a three-step sequence of leadership programs.
In the past six years of awarding these grants, KLC has given 257 grants, trained over 8,700 people and invested $7 million in Kansas organizations and communities. The amount Derby receives will depend on the number of training sessions completed.