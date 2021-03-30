Derby Drug and the city of Derby are partnering on a series of community vaccine clinics to be held at The Pavilion at Madison Avenue Central Park. Clinics will be offered from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on April 7, 17 and 21. Individuals must register (https://form.jotform.com/Price_Pharmacies) for a vaccination time prior to the clinic.
Johnson and Johnson single dose vaccines will be given by Derby Drug through the clinics, which are open to anyone 18 and older – part of the stipulations with that particular vaccine.
Vaccinations are free to recipients, though insurance information will be collected to bill an administration fee. If patients are uninsured, the fee will be billed to the federal COVID uninsured program. Pharmacy staff noted roughly 200 doses will be available each day of the clinic. For more information, call Derby Drug at 788-6669.