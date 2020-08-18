Despite the Sedgwick County Fair being cancelled, the county’s 4-H Livestock Show lived on. Derby teen Brady Hoffman took home top awards for two lambs he entered in the show. “He was very surprised,” his mother, Sharon Hoffman, said. “His eyes were real big and he was like, ‘Did I just win?’” Hoffman’s two awards were for the grand champion breeding ewe and reserve champion breeding ewe. In a first for the show, livestock were shown in a virtual auction.
Derby teen wins top awards at 4-H Livestock Show
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
-
-
- 1 min to read