Creston Cantwell, Cooper Elementary, and Garrett LaBarge, Derby High School, were named Derby Public Schools nominees for the 2019-2020 Kansas Horizon Award.
The Kansas Horizon Award honors first-year teachers who represent exceptional teaching in elementary and secondary classrooms.
All Kansas school districts are allowed to nominate one elementary and one secondary teacher for the award. “The mission of the program is to recognize exemplary first-year teachers who perform in a way that distinguishes them as outstanding,” reads a district release.