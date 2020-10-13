Two USD 260 teachers were recently nominated for the 2021 Kansas Horizon Award, with Oaklawn Elementary first grade teacher Sarah Fain and Derby High School Social Studies teacher Becky Wendlend both being recognized.
The Kansas Horizon Award program identifies and recognizes representatives of excellent teaching in the elementary and secondary classrooms of the state. Sponsored by the Kansas State Department of Education (KSDE), the program allows all school districts in the state an opportunity to nominate one elementary and one secondary teacher. The program’s mission is to recognize exemplary first-year teachers who perform in a way that distinguishes them as outstanding. KSDE will select regional winners later this year.