Three Derby Public Schools teachers – Sarah Fain of Oaklawn Elementary, Robyn Good of Derby Hills Elementary and Kara Lazarus of Derby North Middle School – recently received grants from the Derby Education Foundation. The teachers are using the grant money for purchases that will benefit their students in various ways, including Saddleback books and a learning carpet. Each teacher received a different amount from the Education Foundation dependent on what their classroom needs.
Derby teachers awarded grants from Education Foundation
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
-
-
- 1 min to read