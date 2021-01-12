A Derby teacher was awarded the prestigious 2021 Kansas Horizon Award.
Rebekah “Becky” Wendland, a social studies teacher at Derby High School, is one of 32 first-year educators in the state to receive the award for “their outstanding teaching skills.”
Wendland currently teaches world history and Reality 101. She graduated from Emporia State University in May 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in social science education. She is also earning her master’s degree from ESU.
“I was so surprised and so excited,” she said in an email to the Informer. “In my mind, with the caliber and talent levels of my classmates from ESU, I truly didn’t believe I stood a chance!”
Tim Hamblin, principal at Derby High, met Wendland at a career fair at ESU before she started teaching in Derby.
“The moment Becky sat down to visit with me at the Emporia State University career fair I just knew she was special,” he said. “She has an energy and edge about her that is special.”
Wendland said it has been an honor to work at the district and be surrounded by “a team of mentors to guide me towards success.”
“I will be forever grateful for the opportunity to learn from the veteran educators and work with the students within the district,” she said.
The Kansas Horizon Award program, sponsored by KSDE, gives all school districts in the state an opportunity to nominate one elementary and one secondary teacher for the award, according to a KSDE release.
To be eligible for the award, teachers must have successfully completed their first year of teaching and have performed in such a way as to distinguish themselves as “outstanding.”
The program is a regional competition with four regions corresponding to the state’s U.S. congressional districts. Four elementary and four secondary classroom teachers may be selected for the award from each region.
This year’s award recipients were announced Jan. 7 by the Kansas State Department of Education (KSDE).
Kansas Education Commissioner Randy Watson notified teachers who received the award.
“I want to commend these outstanding educators,” Watson said in a release. “Thanks to the pandemic, this group has experienced anything but a typical first year in the teaching profession.”
“And to be singled out by their districts for their extraordinary performance makes me both proud and excited to have them in Kansas classrooms,” he said.
Wendland, a fourth-generation educator, said the announcement was special because her mom, a teacher at Woodson USD 366, was present at the Zoom meeting.
“I found myself thinking about all of the people that have molded me into the person I am and [have] been supportive through all of the ups and downs that come with being a first-year teacher,” she said. “I truly could not have asked for a stronger and more empowering team supporting me than I have.”
Each recipient will receive a cash award sponsored by The Capitol Federal Foundation.
Other nearby recipients of the award include Candice Michaud, a teacher at Haysville West Middle School, and Shonna Miller, a teacher at Rex Elementary School in Haysville.
Recipients of the Kansas Horizon Award are invited to join the Kansas Exemplary Educators Network (KEEN), a network of educators from around the state who have been formally recognized for exemplary performance. Members of KEEN have an opportunity to network with other outstanding educators and participate in several professional development programs throughout the year.