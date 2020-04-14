Laura McFarren has been a teacher for 16 years. This year featured something she had dealt with only once before in her career: the census. It was a learning opportunity she made sure she didn’t miss.
McFarren – who is a Census Platinum Ambassador because of her use of census curriculum and promotion of the census – has taught census lessons primarily in her eighth grade social studies class. She and her fellow social studies teacher, Laura Bowersox, have spent many class periods looking at its history, its changes in wording, and the impact that the census data can have, especially on young people.
“We explained that they would be well into adulthood by the time the next census is taken, so these numbers – from 2020 – really will impact their transition into being adults,” McFarren said. “Where schools are built, roads and street lights, the placement of new fire stations or hospitals, which states have the highest annual salaries and which are the lowest, reallocation of congressional seats – all use census data. As a young adult who is wanting to work in a thriving community and state, you would care about those things.”
McFarren said she believes most adults know a little about the census, but that its value is lost during our busy lives, so “it’s important to promote it when it comes around each decade,” she said.
“The census impacts our lives more than we know,” McFarren said. “Marketing companies and advertisers use the data. Schools and other social services make long-term decisions based upon the data. Congressional seats can be shifted from state to state ... based upon census data.”
The census is currently near 50 percent completion nationally, and the Kansas percentage is a little higher than that. These numbers come from self-completion. After the end of the month, non-response follow up will begin, McFarren said. Usually that means door to door, but with COVID-19, that will have to change.
“It will be interesting to see it all come together.”