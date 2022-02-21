Molly Pourhussin has a passion for the deaf and hard of hearing, especially when it comes to education.
The USD 260 teacher for the deaf grew up in a home with deaf parents and says seeing the lack of education they received “drove me to want to make changes for generations to come.”
Pourhussin has been a special education teacher in the Derby schools for 15 years, the last seven of those as a teacher for the deaf.
“I always wanted to be a teacher for the deaf, but they don’t have a program in Kansas, so I got my credentials at the University of Lincoln in Nebraska,” Pourhussin explained.
Because she grew up with deaf parents, Pourhussin’s first language is American Sign Language (ASL) and her second is English.
“I still struggle with English, but I taught English as a special education teacher my first year at Derby,” she said, adding with a laugh that “my brain said, ‘well this is ironic.’”
“When you are not a native speaker of a language, you learn a little bit differently,” she said. “I think I became a pretty good teacher because I was able to explain to the students how I learned English.”
Today, Pourhussin works with deaf and hard-of-hearing students at Derby High School, and Wineteer, Stone Creek, Derby Hills, Tanglewood and Swaney elementary schools.
Most of the students are in regular classrooms, and Pourhussin uses a variety of methods to individually “match the student wherever they’re at.”
More than 90 percent of the deaf and hard-of hearing kids she sees are born with hearing parents. The goal of the team – which involves the parents and the speech language pathologist – is to get them speaking and hearing the best they can.
“If [students] are struggling with math, English, social/emotional, grammar, even language, I modify their curriculum so I can help the teacher make the assignment a better fit for the deaf or hard-of hearing student,” Pourhussin said.
“If a lot of the language they are receiving is auditory – the teacher just talking and reading, for example – I may make it more visual with sign language, or create something tactile, or kinesthetic where they are moving their body,” she explained. “Hearing loss is a loss of a sense, so if you lose one sense you can access language with your other senses.”
Pourhussin also helps the teachers understand the needs of the students – for instance not talking with their backs to the class while writing on the board.
“Some of the students have equipment, such as a little microphone the teacher would wear that amplifies their voice to match the student’s frequency loss,” she said. While the students can hear the teacher, they don’t hear their classmates asking questions “so I help train the teacher to repeat all the questions and answers from the kids.”
Pourhussin is also a sponsor of the Derby High School’s Sign Language Club, comprising both hearing and deaf and hard-of-hearing students. The club members raise funds during the year – mostly working the concessions at the high school football games – and use the money to sponsor Sign Language Splash for Kansas deaf and hard-of-hearing students. This will be the fourth year for the event, held at Derby’s Madison Avenue Central Park on Cinco de Mayo.
Beyond the classroom, Pourhussin volunteers as a substitute sign language interpreter at Wichita churches that have a deaf ministry, and is a part-time freelance interpreter for situations including courts, medical appointments and hospitals.
As part of “this wonderful [deaf] community,” Pourhussin is one of a group who help deaf and hard-of-hearing people when they need things like groceries or a ride to an appointment.
“We just love to make sure everybody’s okay,” she said.