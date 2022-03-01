Derby swim participates in Swim-to-a-Wish event

Members of the Derby and Campus swim teams united to participate in the 10th annual Swim-to-a Wish event from Feb 25-27.
The fundraiser hosted at Campus High School was created to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Kansas and Missouri.
Individuals were encouraged to make donations for the foundation as team members swam 100 miles nonstop until reaching their goal. Each member of the team of five swam a total of 20 miles in relay fashion, with one member swimming a mile at a time until reaching the 100-mile total. Swimming started at 4:15 p.m. on Feb. 25, and the team completed its goal at 8:20 a.m. on Feb. 27.
The team consisting of seniors Brendan Swindle, Isaac Meek, Landon Stark, Kevin Phetsomphu and junior Dominic Espinoza raised $3,016 for the cause through the three-day event. Derby participated for the eighth time. Various high schools around the area, including Salina South, Salina Central, Wichita North and Wichita Northwest, all participated in the event.
According to the press release, the Swim-to-a-Wish event has donated more than a quarter of a million dollars to Make-A-Wish Kansas and Missouri in the last nine years.
The Make-A-Wish Foundation works to provide children fighting severe health issues with life-changing experiences as a distraction from the rigorous medical treatments while providing strength and hopes to possibly overcome the illness.