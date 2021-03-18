Several students in Derby were awarded for their submissions into the Kansas History Day - District 6 contest.
Junior individual exhibit
Derby North Middle School student Carson Griffin won first place for his entry into the junior individual exhibit category titled “Hello From the Children of Planet Earth: The Voyager Golden Records.”
DNMS student Audrey Thompson took second place in this category for her entry titled “The Pony Express: Outriding All Others.”
Austyn Teufel, a student at St. Mary Parish Catholic School, took third place in this category for his entry titled “How a Miscommunication Delayed a Historic Find.”
Junior group exhibit
Derby North Middle School swept this category.
In first place were Aubrey Murphy, Gabriel Wallace and Brian Weeks for their entry titled “Morse Code: An Improvement.”
Justin and Rebecca Tang took second place for their entry “Ancient Chinese Literature.”
In third place were Rowan Are and Cade Clifton for “Communication Failure During the Chernobyl Meltdown.”
Junior individual website
In first place for the junior individual website category was DNMS student Elizabeth Boline for her submission called “Communication During the Cold War: A Look Into American Propaganda, Its Uses and Its Effects.”
DNMS student Michelle Pham earned second place in the category for her entry called “Greensboro Sit-In: Communicating Racial Equality in America.”
Junior group website
In first place for the junior group website category were St. Mary students Daniel Kasych and Nathan Poirier for their entry “The Mother of All Pandemics.”
Junior historical paper
DNMS student Ellie McCracken finished first place in the junior historical paper category with her paper called “The Powerless Communicating for the Powerless: The Potential Power of Writing During Slavery.”
Teachers listed for the students from Derby North Middle School are Amy Steadman and Laura Mclaughlin. Angie Gumm is listed as the teacher for students at St. Mary Parish Catholic School.
Vy Nguyen, a student at DHS, won second place in the senior individual documentary contest for her entry titled “We Won’t Move!: Communicating Asian-American Resistance and the Fight for Affordable Housing.” She was assisted by DHS teacher Kendal Warkentine.