Derby students will remain in classrooms through the end of the 2020-2021 school year.
At its last meeting of the year, the Derby Public Schools gating committee voted Wednesday to keep the district in the “green” column of its criteria chart – meaning all school buildings will operate in person.
While all schools are remaining in person, the district can still move specific schools to a hybrid setup at the gating committee’s discretion if that school has a spike in COVID-19 cases, quarantines and/or absenteeism.
Derby Public Schools has reported only 16 new cases of the novel coronavirus since the beginning of March. Since the start of the school year, the district has reported 428 total cases: 245 among students and 183 among staff.