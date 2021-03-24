Derby High School’s DECA program had an impressive showing at this year’s state competition.
The DECA State Career Development conference took place just before spring break. Of the eight Derby students who participated this year, four placed in the top 10 across all of Kansas.
Michael Packard, sponsor for the DHS DECA program and a business teacher at DHS, said students put in “excellent work” at this year’s showing, which he said was “the best in years.”
Emily Reed finished 10th in Food Marketing; Thu Le finished eighth in Apparel and Accessories Marketing; Noah Yon finished eighth in Principles of Finance; Esteban Macias finished fourth in Principles of Hospitality and Tourism.
With his fourth-place finish, Macias qualifies to represent the state of Kansas in the International Career Development Conference next month.
The event features 20,000 high school students, advisors, businesspeople and alumni who meet to develop knowledge and skills for college and careers. Participants have the opportunity to develop their skills and compete for awards and scholarships. It will be held virtually from April 19 to 23.
“The virtual format of this year’s ICDC will help ensure our members, advisors and partners can be part of the school year’s highly anticipated event,” said Frank Peterson, executive director of DECA. “Our staff is diligently working to develop a unique experience, and we are excited about the new and innovative possibilities this virtual conference could offer.”
DECA, formerly the Distributive Education Clubs of America, is a non-profit association of marketing students that encourages the development of business, entrepreneurial and leadership skills through academic competitions and conferences.
The program has over 220,000 members across 3,700 high school chapters and 5,000 members across 215 collegiate chapters in the United States, Canada, Guam, Puerto Rico and Germany. DECA has been around for nearly 75 years, founded in 1946.