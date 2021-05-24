The Panther Learning Center at Derby High School held its first ever CNA pinning ceremony on May 13 for students who completed WSU Tech’s certified nurse aide (CNA) course. Eight total Derby students received recognition. Pictured, left to right (back row): Ryleigh Brunner, Hannah Beum-Englehart, Chareity Forward, Alexandra Arthur, and WSU Tech CNA faculty member Janet Roach. Front row: Savannah Hein, Fernanda Martinez, Joselin Barron, and Kendyl Rico.
Derby students recognized at CNA pinning ceremony
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
-
-
- 1 min to read