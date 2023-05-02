Credit Union of America recently handed out a total of 12 John Michener Student Scholarships – named after CUA’s founding father. The annual scholarships were increased from 10 to 12 this year, with each worth $2,000. A total of $177,000 in scholarships has been awarded since the program began in 2011.
Among this year’s honorees were a pair of current and former Derby High School students. Marina Loera (graduating senior) and Katelyn Silcox (Kansas State University) both received the CUA scholarship.