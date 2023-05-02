CUA Scholarships 2023

Marina Loera (left) and Katelyn Silcox were among the Derby students to receive Credit Union of America's John Michener Scholarships this year.

 COURTESY

Credit Union of America recently handed out a total of 12 John Michener Student Scholarships – named after CUA’s founding father. The annual scholarships were increased from 10 to 12 this year, with each worth $2,000. A total of $177,000 in scholarships has been awarded since the program began in 2011.

Among this year’s honorees were a pair of current and former Derby High School students. Marina Loera (graduating senior) and Katelyn Silcox (Kansas State University) both received the CUA scholarship.

