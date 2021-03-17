The Derby Optimist Club announced the top three contestants in its recent essay contest, themed “Reaching Your Dreams by Choosing Optimism.”
Bryleigh Cross, a senior at DHS, was this year’s winner, taking home a $500 scholarship. Her essay will also be sent to the Kansas district level essay contest to be judged for a chance at a $2,500 scholarship.
Mya Studyvin and Sophie Connor were second and third place winners respectively.
The Derby Optimist Club has been participating in the essay contest for over 40 years and has been in the community since 1968. Other local Optimist programs include the oratorical contest and DRC Easter egg hunt.