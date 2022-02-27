Two students from Tanglewood Elementary and seven students from Cooper Elementary were selected to sing in the All-State Elementary Choir that recently performed at the Kansas Music Educators Association Conference in Wichita on Feb. 24. The choir was made up of 160 members – with over 600 students auditioning. Derby representatives performing as part of the choir included (front row, left to right) Elijah Cummins, Lulla Paddock, Kacelin Burton, Serinity McAllister, (back row) DaMylia Simmons, Sydney Bottolfsen, Hailey Gildhouse, Solaria Officer and Jayden Telles.