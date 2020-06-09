HAYS, Kan. – Eight Derby students are among the 1,802 named on the Fort Hays State University Deans Honor Roll for the spring 2020 semester.
Students from Derby include Taylor Morgan Bynum, a senior majoring in social work; Patrick Dennis Cook, who is majoring in physics; Baylee Gee, who is majoring in elementary education; Samantha Jo Kidd, a senior majoring in organizational leadership; Josephine Mary King, a senior majoring in elementary education; Katheryn Michelle Slates, who is majoring in elementary education; Diana Vigil, a senior majoring in psychology; and Silas Yager, who is majoring in biology (natural resources).