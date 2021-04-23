Science teacher Brianna Bosley and her students at Derby High School were named the national champs in a recent STEM contest.
The 2021 STEM Innovation Challenge was hosted by the Center for Energy Workforce Development (CEWD) and featured student groups from across the country. Students were tasked with analyzing carbon emissions in their school districts and coming up with plans that could reduce them while increasing comfort conditions and having a net-zero impact.
“They had to make a YouTube video – they filmed it, edited it, did all of their research, so it was completely student-driven,” Bosley said.
This was the contest’s first year in action. Most of the Derby students who competed are enrolled in Bosley’s AP Environmental Science course.
Bosley and her students were initially named the “West Coast” winners before competing against the East Coast winners in a virtual “Shark Tank” style competition, in which the students had to pitch their ideas to a panel of judges. Bosley and her students won the national title as well, receiving $1,000 for their carbon emissions project.
The challenge ran from Feb. 1 to April 15 and was created to help educate high school students about careers in energy. Derby students collaborated with experts at Evergy to form their plan. With the $1,000 award in hand, Bosley and her students plan to present their carbon emissions project to the Derby Board of Education at its April 26 meeting.
“[The students] really enjoyed it – I think just the really creative process of it,” Bosley said.