Kansas State University’s Silver Key Sophomore Honorary recently inducted 43 new members into its 2023-2024 cohort.
Among that group were three Derby students, Natalie Ostmeyer, Audrey Steinert and Katrina Turner.
Silver Key members take part in a variety of community service projects throughout the semester. To be eligible for Silver Key, students must also have at least a 3.0 grade-point average.
New members were selected through an application and interview process based on leadership, scholarship and passion for community service.