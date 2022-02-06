Newman University has released its 2021 fall Dean’s List. A total of 405 students achieved the qualifications required, completing at least 12 credit hours and achieving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. The Dean’s List is an honor bestowed on students who demonstrate a high level of academic study, showing dedication to personal achievement and standards of excellence.
Among those students, several from Derby made the list, including Megan Bazil, Desiree Cortes, Bailey Devine, Cassondra Jefferson, Tyler Kelsey, Emily Maddux, Garrett Moon, Ashton Petrisor, Lindsey Salrin, Victoria Sanguedolce-Smolen, Alexis Stallard, George Trujillo and Payton Weber.