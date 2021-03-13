More than 7,100 undergraduate students at the University of Kansas earned honor roll distinction for the fall 2020 semester. Criteria varies among the schools, but all students must complete a minimum number of credit hours to be considered for the honor roll.
Students from Derby making the honor roll in their respective schools included:
Jarrett Bowman, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Ryan Cosgrove, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Bridget Greb, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Kaitlin Hutter, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Logan Longacre, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Kaylie Mcferrin, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Alyssa Mertz, School of Nursing
Megan Neill, School of Health Professions
Grace Shoemaker, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Sydney Shulda, School of Education & Human Sciences
Taylor Tompkins, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Toni Tompkins, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences