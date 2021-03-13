university of kansas logo.gif

More than 7,100 undergraduate students at the University of Kansas earned honor roll distinction for the fall 2020 semester. Criteria varies among the schools, but all students must complete a minimum number of credit hours to be considered for the honor roll.

Students from Derby making the honor roll in their respective schools included:

Jarrett Bowman, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Ryan Cosgrove, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Bridget Greb, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Kaitlin Hutter, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Logan Longacre, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Kaylie Mcferrin, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Alyssa Mertz, School of Nursing

Megan Neill, School of Health Professions

Grace Shoemaker, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Sydney Shulda, School of Education & Human Sciences

Taylor Tompkins, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Toni Tompkins, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

