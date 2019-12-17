A set of Derby students qualified for two prestigious, statewide singing groups.
Qualifying students will perform next year as part of the 2019-2020 Kansas Music Educators Association (KMEA)’s All-State Mixed and Treble choirs. A list of those students and their respective choirs is below.
Mixed Choir: Devin Jarrell – bass 1; Sarah Nuse – alto 2; Michael Pugh – tenor 1; Ellie Tanner – soprano 1; Parker Tauer – tenor 1. Treble Choir: Sophia Connor – alto 1; Angela Cortes – soprano 2; Claire Hills – soprano 1.