Each summer at Derby North Middle School, a two-week space camp is offered to K-8 students to provide a unique learning opportunity to delve into a subject of interest. This year, participating students worked to prepare for their “mission” and rocket launch on the last day of camp, July 21.
After spending time learning about space travel, careers in the industry like enigneering and what it takes to be an astronaut, they were selected for positions they filled during the mission in the “Space Station” they built over the course of the camp.