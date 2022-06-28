Young minds in the Derby area were exposed to the wide world of science at STEMKAMP, funded by the U.S. Department of Defense STEM Innovation grant from June 20-24 at Derby North Middle School. The five-day camp is a national program called Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics for Kids of Active Military Personnel that introduces students from third to eighth grade to STEM concepts in an exciting way.
It was the second year Derby hosted the program and is one of 10 districts to host the camps. Each district needs to have some military connections with a specific population of military kids, but the camp also benefits children without military ties.
USD 260 Grants Coordinator Ron Rothe worked hard to bring the STEMKAMP to Derby after hearing about it at a national meeting with several other school districts with military connections. Rothe wanted to bring it to Derby because of the impact he believed it would have.
“I wanted it here knowing what it would mean to the kids,” Rothe said. “I saw what kind of impact it could be and having something like this where it is concentrated, and there are no distractions other than doing what they are doing from a STEM standpoint and the impact it can have in the long run.”
The camp’s theme was “New Frontiers in Space,” and the curriculum challenged its campers to explore a new planet and provided hands-on, STEM-related experiments to learn how to develop life on the new planet. From soil tests to topography, students were exposed to STEM-related problems in a creative way.
Outside of the daily experiments, the camp made a field trip to the Cosmosphere. Deputy Secretary for Business Development for the Kansas Department of Commerce, Paul Hughes, also visited the camp to talk to students about the importance of STEM regardless of interests in society and emphasized its uses in several careers.
A statistic the national STEMKAMP promotes is that students who express an interest in STEM careers by eighth grade are two to three times more likely to graduate with a STEM degree.
Rothe said that there was a big push to increase the level of involvement of female students, and it has risen by nearly 14 percent.
“Last year, we were a little under 31 percent of females with our 150 students; this year we are around 45 percent female,” Rothe said. “So we targeted females specifically because we need to emphasize that it is a career path for everyone and having events like this helps drive that home.”
The camp isn’t all sunshine and rainbows; the students are challenged to develop unique solutions and could run into bumps in the road. Embracing failure is a big part of the camp, and having to learn to try something new is highly encouraged by the teachers.
“This is the big thing for [the students] to understand that not getting the end result is not a failure,” Lead teacher for the STEMKAMP in Derby Dawn Pickens said. “If it didn’t work, it isn’t a failure. We adjust it and try to make it work.”