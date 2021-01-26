Bank of America is accepting applications from teens in the Wichita metro, including Derby, for its Student Leaders internship program.
The program provides a paid summer internship with a local nonprofit. Each year, BofA selects 300 high school juniors and seniors nationally to participate, including two from the Wichita area.
Local participants worked virtually this summer with Workforce Alliance of South Central Kansas on special projects and learned firsthand how to work in local organizations.
The application for the 2021 internship is open now through Friday, Jan. 29. Click here for applications and information about the program.