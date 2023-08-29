The Rotary Club of East Wichita recently announced recipients selected to receive scholarships to attend Kansas institutions of higher education for the upcoming year, with four local students among them.
Scholarship winners from Derby included Chloe Brown (Wichita State University), Annette Castillo-Lopez (Newman University), Heather Mills (Kansas State University) and Niki Wood (Benedictine College). They were among the 11 Sedgwick County students recognized who earned $1,000 scholarships for the 2023-2024 school year. Criteria for selection included financial need, academic achievement and community/school activities.