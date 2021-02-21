Lincoln, Neb. – Nearly 6,800 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students have been named to the Deans’ List for the fall semester of the 2020-21 academic year.
Qualification for the Deans’ List varies among the eight undergraduate colleges and the Explore Center, ranging from holding a GPA of 3.5 and up to ranking among the top 10 percent of students in the college. All qualifying grade-point averages are based on a four-point scale and a minimum number of graded semester hours.
Derby students earning Deans’ List honors for the fall semester include Madeline Elyse Hoffman, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, communication sciences and disorders; and Grace Kincheloe Mitchell, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences (nutrition, exercise and health science option).