During an awards recognition ceremony in May, more than 200 graduating Butler Community College sophomores were honored for their academic achievements.
Along with individual awards, members of the Order of the Purple (3.75 combined institutional and transfer GPA and a minimum of 30 credits) and Order of the Gold (4.0 combined GPA) were highlighted at the ceremony.
Students from Derby making the Order of the Gold included Alexis Silva, Angela Reimer, Bennett Cottrell, Joseph Anderson, Lilian Asay and Logan Pittman. Order of the Purple candidates included Annalise Chytka, Ashton Conley, Brianna Wheeler, Haley Clark, Hannah Sanders, Jennifer Chhim, Lauryn Jones, Madison Young, Monica Whalen, Paiton Glickman, Sarah Robbins and Sydney Adler.