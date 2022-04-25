Through grants ($2,000 total) from the Derby Community Foundation’s Decarsky Field of Interest Fund and Garinger Agency Fund, the Derby Historical Society and Museum was able to host field trips for USD 260 fourth-grade students through the spring. Swaney (shown) and Stone Creek Elementary students completed the slate of tours on April 21. The DCF grants helped cover the cost of transportation.
Derby students benefit from DCF grant
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
