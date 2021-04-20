Bryleigh Cross, who recently won the Derby Optimist Club essay contest, has also won the Kansas district essay contest. Cross’s essay, “Reaching Your Dreams by Choosing Optimism,” won first place over entrants from all across the state of Kansas. She will receive a $2,500 scholarship as well as the $500 awarded by the Derby Optimist Club. Essay Contest Chair Jim Morris said Cross wrote a “flawless” essay that needed zero editing or fine-tuning before the state contest. The Derby Optimist Club has sponsored the essay contest for over 40 years.
Derby student wins state Optimist essay contest
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
-
-
- 1 min to read
-
Apr 21
-
Apr 21
-
Apr 21
-
Apr 25
-
May 7