Bryleigh Cross, a senior at Derby High School, is this year’s winner of the Derby Optimist Club’s essay contest.
The theme for this year’s essay contest was “Reaching Your Dreams by Choosing Optimism.” Cross was awarded a $500 college scholarship for winning. The essay will also be sent to the Kansas district level essay contest to be judged for a chance at a $2,500 scholarship.
Cross did a “wonderful job articulating this year’s theme,” Club President Judy Morris said. “She expressed herself well throughout the essay and deserved the honor of first place.”
The Derby Optimist Club has been participating in the Optimist essay contest for over 40 years and has been in the community since 1968. Other local Optimist programs include the oratorical contest and Derby Recreation Commission Easter egg hunt.