A Derby student was picked as one of 100 high school interns for a program at Textron Aviation.
Tim Henriques, a senior at Derby High School, will with Textron this summer for Textron’s Youth Employment Project (YEP).
The program offers paid, part-time internships for high school students ages 16 to 19 in fields like engineering, finance, and customer service. The program runs from 8 a.m. to noon from Monday, June 7 to Friday, July 16.
Visit www.txtav.com/yep for more information about the program.